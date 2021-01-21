Son of Likud founder Begin joins Saar breakaway party

Benny Begin, son of Likud founder Menachem Begin, announced Thursday he is joining Gideon Saar's breakaway political party.

Begin joins a long list of fellow former Likudniks who left the party to join Saar, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confidant Ze'ev Elkin, lawmakers Sharen Haskel and Michal Shir, as well as Knesset's coronavirus oversight committee head Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Benny Begin and Gideon Saar ( Photo: Avi Moalem, Haim Horenshtein )

"Over the past few years and particularly the last one, we have bared witness to a strange and dangerous phenomenon," said Begin. "It is the government which is the source of vicious and obscene attacks against the institutions of the State of Israel. This phenomenon must end. The way to do so is by changing the government," he added.

"Therefore, I was happy when my friend Gideon, decided to take this brave step and form a new political party in order to bring about this replacement," he added. "We have an opportunity to do this in the upcoming election and every one of us is mandated to take part in this endeavor and change the government."

Saar said Begin will be an "important addition to this campaign for the future of the nation. It is important so that Israel may enjoy his rich experience, insights, logic and the values he represents."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Begin talking in the Knesset's Plenum in 2016 ( Photo: EPA )

Benny Begin served as a minister in two governments lead by Netanyahu. Six years ago, he was placed at #11 on the Likud's member slate for the 2015 election.

During his tenure, Begin was dismissed from Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee over his objection to support a bill that would have prevented the police from publicizing their recommendations on whether a public figure under investigation should be indicted.



