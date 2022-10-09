Israeli family and friends express shock at soldier's death in shooting attack

Sargent Noa Lazar, the IDF soldier killed in the shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday , died before her 19th birthday, shocking her family, friends and close community, who all expressed their sorrow.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Lazar’s grandparents received word of her death during a visit to Italy, and were making their way to Israel to participate in her funeral, postponed until their arrival. Lazar lived in Emek Hefer, in central Israel.

4 View gallery Sargant Noa Lazar ( Photo: via Instagram )

Lazar’s friends from her service in the IDF’s Military Police, deployed to the Jerusalem border checkpoints, lamented her passing on Sunday. “My treasure, I can’t believe you went away,” One wrote. “I love you the most. Keep us safe from above”. Another wrote: “may your memory be a blessing, our pure angel, keep us safe.”

Another friend wrote: “my beautiful angel, I can’t believe I’m writing this. I love you. You’re my closest companion, and my heart is shattered to a thousand pieces. You’ll be in my heart forever, I won’t forget the way we walked together. We were besides one another even during the toughest times. I love you, my angel.”

Lihi Avizohar, Noa’s friend from school, said she was shocked when she heard about her death. “I woke up to the news and I’m shocked. She was an amazing girl, positive, smiling, funny, beautiful and friendly. She was in the girl scouts and wanted to serve in a combat role in the IDF.”

Many youths in Emek Hefer knew Noa, and the town’s youth center was opened for them, offering support from with professional staff including a school counselor and a psychological team.

“This is a hurting morning in Emek Hefer. Noa, who was part of this town and community, chose to serve in a combat role in the IDF and give her best to Israel, "The head of Emek Hefer municipality, Galit Shaul, said. "The municipality sends condolences to her family and is with them on this horrible day. The municipality is preparing to support Noa’s family and friends in whatever they need,” she said.

4 View gallery Emek Hefer's youth center ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

The shooting attack occurred on Saturday, at around 9p.m. The Palestinian terrorist Uday Tamimi arrived at the crossing and fired at soldiers in the inspection booths before escaping to the nearby Shu’fat refugee camp.

Sargant Lazar and a body guard were injured and evacuated to the Hadasa Medical Center in Jerusalem. Another IDF soldier suffered minor injuries in her leg from shrapnel and was treated in the field.

President Isaac Herzog sent his condolences to Lazar’s family, saying that “no vile terrorist will break our spirit. We will fight terror and maintain our daily routine during the Jewish High Holy Days.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that “with a broken heart, I received the word on the death of Sargant Noa Lazar from the Military Police’s Erez battalion, who was murdered in a shooting attack by a terrorist.”

“I, and Israel’s government sent condolences to Noa’s family and friends. We won’t rest until these murderers are brought to justice,” he said.

4 View gallery Uday Tamimi and the scene of the attack at the Erez crossing ( Photo: EPA )

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also sent condolences, saying that “the fight with terror will continue in all sectors and with whatever strength necessary. We’ll capture this terrorist and whoever assisted him.”

The body guard’s condition, who was also wounded in the attack, continues to be in serious condition. He was operated on by a neurosurgical team, and is sedated in an intensive care unit.

The manhunt after the Palestinian terrorist is still ongoing, with heavy focus being put on the Shu’fat refugee camp, due to his escape there. Helicopters are flying above the area at all times, and no one can leave or enter the camp.

“Everything is closed. You can only enter or leave on foot. No one is leaving their homes,” a camp resident said.

According to the police, three suspects connected with the attack were arrested. Police believe one of the suspects, Salem Arab drove the assailant to the crossing. He turned himself in to security forces.

4 View gallery Police helicopter flying over Shu'fat refugee camp ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )

The terrorist’s parents were also questioned, and his brother, Kasem Tamimi, turned himself to the police.

The initial investigation of the attack suggests that Tamimi hitched a ride with four youths, saying he wanted to go to Modi’in. When the vehicle arrived at the crossing the terrorist left the vehicle and managed to shoot seven bullets before his gun jammed.

The vehicle and the passengers fled seconds after the shooting began, and Tamimi had to escape on foot into the Shu’fat refugee camp. His identity was quickly discovered. He has no history of violence, and is not affiliated to any terror organization.