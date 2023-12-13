Documents of child's cancer treatment in Israel found next to weapons cache in Gaza home

IDF forces who recently raided a house in the Gaza Strip and found combat equipment were astonished to discover another item: a collection of discharge papers indicating that an 8-year-old Palestinian cancer patient had received long-term medical treatment at the Safra Children's Hospital in the Sheba Medical Center. Among other things, the child underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

From the documents in the picture obtained by Ynet, it appears that the child was treated in the hospital's pediatric hemato-oncology department. After a long period of hospitalizations and treatments for his illness, he underwent periodic examinations at the Israeli hospital just a few weeks before the massacre on October 7.

It is not yet clear if the child lived in the house where the weapons were found, but it is assumed that he at least had a familial connection to Hamas operatives.

Sheba Medical Center treats many Palestinian children from Gaza and the West Bank every year, funded by the Palestinian Authority and aid organizations.