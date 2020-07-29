Gantz: Protests must not be silenced, attackers must face justice





Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday demanded the arrest of perpetrators of violent attacks on demonstrators calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They must be caught and brought to justice, the protest will not be silenced as long as we are here," he said.

Demonstrator hurt allegedly by pro-PM attackers during march in Tel Aviv Tuesday

Protesters came under violent attack during a march in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night. At least five of them were wounded and treated at local hospitals. The attacks were attributed to pro-Netanyahu activists.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana also called for an end to violence regardless of which side of the political field it comes from, while Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen said police would not tolerate any form of violence.

Anti Netanyahu demonstrators attacked by PM supporters as they march in Tel Aviv

Over 1,000 people protested on Tuesday near the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana in Tel Aviv, over what they claim were Ohana's "attempts to thwart civil protest" after a recording emerged of the minister trying to coerce police to block demonstrations.

According to eyewitness accounts, groups of men in black T-shirts, armed with sticks, bottles and pepper spray infiltrated the march and turned on the marchers.

Protesters attacked during a march in Tel Aviv calling for PM ouster

This was the third reported incident of violence by alleged supporters of the prime minister against protesters.

One man was arrested on suspicion that he hurled a stone at demonstrators while others fled.

Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators march in Tel Aviv ( Photo: AP )

Police said four arrests were in total for allegedly disturbing the peace after marchers attempted to block roads.