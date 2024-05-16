Israel issues only temporary extension to water deal with Jordan

Israel renewed its water supply deal with Jordan for half a year on Thursday, despite the Jordanians' request to extend it by five years. According to the peace agreement signed between the countries in 1994, Israel transfers 50 million cubic meters of water to Jordan annually at a nominal price.
In July 2021, the government decided to agree to the Jordanians' request to double the amount of water and transfer 100 million cubic meters of water per year. The agreement signed at the time was agreed on for three years and has now expired.
Ynet learned that Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen has approved extending Israel's expanded water supply agreement with Jordan for an additional six months. Cohen initially intended to extend the agreement for a year, but ultimately, decided to settle for a a shorter extension following consultation.
The move is estimated to comes as Jordan decided to step back form the water-for-energy deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to criticizm of Israel over the war in Gaza.
One of the reasons Israel decided to extend the agreement despite this, even if only by half a year, is Jordan's participation in thwarting the Iranian munition attack against Israel, even allowing Israeli and American jets to operate in the kingdom's airspace to counter the attack. The U.S. also put pressure on Israel to extend the deal.
"Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s goal is, among other things, to undermine stability and harm Israel's relations in the Middle East. We will continue to use our natural resources to strengthen Israel's position in the region,” Cohen said in a statement.