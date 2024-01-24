Qatar says Netanyahu sabotaging hostage deal for political reasons

Following the leak of a recording of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent meeting with families of abductees, Qatar criticized Netanyahu on social media on Wednesday for attempting to sabotage the negotiations for his own political interest.
"We are appalled by the alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media reports about Qatar’s mediation role," wrote the spokesperson of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, following the recordings published by Yaron Avraham.
"These remarks, if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising. For months, and following a successful mediation last year that led to the release of more than a hundred hostages, Qatar has been engaged in regular dialogue with the negotiating parties, including Israeli institutions, attempting to establish the framework for a new hostage agreement and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza."
"If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages. Instead of concerning himself with Qatar’s strategic relations with the United States, we hope Netanyahu decides to operate in good faith and concentrate on the release of the hostages," Ansari said.
Netanyahu is heard in the recordings calling Qatar "problematic mediators" allegedly claiming Qatar supports Hamas: "They finance them. I was very angry recently, and I didn't hide it from the US, which renewed the contract on its military base with Qatar," Netanyahu said.