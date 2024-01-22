Netanyahu to hostages' families: 'We have an initiative in motion'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with representatives of families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip in his office in Jerusalem and informed them that Israel had put forward an offer for their release, without providing further details.
Read more:
Netanyahu addressed reports of renewed talks for a potential hostage deal, saying, "Contrary to what is being said, there is no genuine offer from Hamas. That is not true."
The premier emphasized, "I say this as clearly as I can because there are so many untruths that are tormenting you. Conversely, we have an initiative and I can't elaborate."
Meanwhile, Israel has been pushing for a new deal while examining whether Hamas was willing to walk back its demands for a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip while letting its rule in Gaza stand.
Netanyahu released a video on Sunday outlining Hamas' conditions for a new deal following a Wall Street Journal report on the resumption of talks between the two parties. According to him, the terror organization demands the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the release of all its operatives from Israeli prison and the continued rule of Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu said, "If we agree to this, our troops will have fallen in vain."