Photo: AFP
IDF hits Hamas targets as incediary devices launched in Gaza continue to cause fires

The IDF says will continue to respond with force to any attack on Israelis after PM insinuates targeted killing of terror chiefs may resume; Hamas leadership in hiding

Yoav Zitun |
Updated: 08.24.20 , 08:10
IDF aircraft and tanks attacked Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip late Sunday hitting military positions and underground infrastructure in response to the dispatch of incendiary devices across the border causing 28 fires.
    • The strikes come after a 24-hour lull in Israeli attacks on the Hamas that had been a nightly occurrence since Palestinians began sending incendiary and explosive devices towards Israeli communities earlier this month.
    IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza last week
    (Photo: AFP)
    The IDF spokesman said the military is maintaining its position to respond to any threat or attack on Israeli communities.
    שריפה באור הנרשריפה באור הנר
    Fire caused by an incendiary device attached to balloons dispatched from Gaza at Israeli communities
    (Photo: Amnon Ziv)
    On Sunday the IDF announced it would be preventing the supply of vehicle imports into the besieged enclave as a sanction against the Hamas rulers.
    After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others insinuated last week that Israel would resume targeted killing of instigators of terror, the Hamas leadership has reportedly gone underground.

    First published: 08:04 , 08.24.20
