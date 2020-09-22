Health Ministry No. 2: Right to demonstrate is a basic one which cannot be revoked

Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto referred to the debate over demonstrations during the lockdown and said that "the right to demonstrate is a basic one which cannot be revoked, prayers on Yom Kippur are also something that must be kept."
According to Grotto, "it is possible to reduce the number of worshipers between the holidays." When asked if the Ministry had a more stringent outline regarding the demonstrations in Jerusalem, he replied: "At the moment we are not introducing any further restrictions, there is an outline and we are standing behind it."