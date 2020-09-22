Health Ministry No. 2: Right to demonstrate is a basic one which cannot be revoked

Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto referred to the debate over demonstrations during the lockdown and said that "the right to demonstrate is a basic one which cannot be revoked, prayers on Yom Kippur are also something that must be kept."

