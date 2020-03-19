3 arrested at protest against suspension of Knesset activities

At least three people were arrested Thursday at a demonstration outside the Knesset in Jerusalem over the decision by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) to suspend parliamentary procedures earlier this week.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Police say the demonstrators violated a Health Ministry directive against mass gatherings.

A man is arrested at the protest outside the Knesset ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

The protesters arrived at the Knesset in a convoy of cars on the main Route 1 highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which led to some of the organizers receiving fines for violating the ban on mass gatherings.

The convoy of cars heading to Jerusalem in protest at the halt in parliamentary activity. The Hebrew reads: Democracy! ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )

Those who joined the protest "against attempts to destroy Israeli democracy," said in response that driving in separate cars did not breach the directives. Police also said that the convoy caused unnecessary delays for other motorists.

Edelstein, who came under intense criticism for his decision to suspend a vote on filling Knesset committees key to fighting the coronavirus, said Thursday that that the vote would go ahead on Monday.

The speaker was also rapped by Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, who called for the vote to take place as soon as possible.

The Knesset is subject to the same restrictions on more than 10 people as the rest of the country, and last week's swearing-in ceremony was conducted piecemeal, with the 120 Knesset members entering the plenum in groups of three to be sworn in.

Edelstein has been accused of political machinations in favor of his party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in order to thwart the efforts of his rival Prime Minister-elect Benny Gantz to form a government and bring in replacements for major Knesset positions, including his own speaker's chair.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

Every car in the convoy carried an Israeli flag and a black flag.

"We have launched an event today that will continue in the coming weeks until Israeli democracy returns," the organizers said.

"The closure of the courts, the entrenchment of the Knesset speaker in his post, paralysis of the Knesset committees and the start of spying on civilians without supervision are no longer warning signs," they said.

"This is an attempt to destroy Israeli democracy. Attempts to eradicate democracy will not succeed, the State of Israel belongs to its citizens, not to a dictator in the making."