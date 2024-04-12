IDF says some 40 rockets fired by Hezbollah on Israeli north

The IDF reported Friday that approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel. While some of the rockets were intercepted, others landed in open areas or failed to reach their intended targets, falling short in Lebanon.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which was claimed by Hezbollah. Before this, the IDF announced that its air defenses successfully intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Lebanon

In addition, several rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into the Ramot Naftali area; no injuries were reported. The IDF returned fire to the source of the launches in various areas in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing dozens of rockets towards Galilee, along with targeting Upper Galilee at 4:07 PM and a later attack at 5:00 PM. Throughout the morning, the Shiite terrorist organization claimed responsibility for six shooting incidents.

Regarding preparations for potential Iranian retaliation, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, "In the past day, the IDF conducted situation assessments and approved plans following reports and statements regarding a potential Iranian attack."

"We have been at war for the past six months, facing various threats. Our defense is prepared and capable of addressing each threat individually. We are also prepared for an attack with diverse capabilities and will act to protect the citizens of Israel."

2 View gallery IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to Hagari, "At this stage, there are no changes in the Home Front Command instructions. However, the coming days necessitate heightened alertness and readiness. We will provide continuous updates. We have one of the best defense capabilities globally, but they are not impervious. Follow the Home Front Command instructions. We will update immediately on any changes. Iran's conduct exacerbates the situation in the Middle East and undermines security stability. We will know how to act wherever necessary."