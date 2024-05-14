Egypt considering downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel, report says

Egypt is considering downgrading its diplomatic relations with Israel, including potentially recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Egyptian sources.

This consideration follows Egypt's announcement that it would join an application filed by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague and its decision not to cooperate with Israel in reopening the Rafah border crossing, which has been seized by the IDF.

IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Sources told the newspaper that Israel informed Cairo just hours before initiating a limited operation to take control of the passage between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. However, this notification came after months of negotiations between the parties regarding the planned attack on Rafah.

The report said that Israel had assured Cairo that the Rafah crossing would not be affected and that Palestinians would be notified weeks in advance to evacuate the area.

The report added that while Egypt is contemplating the return of its ambassador, there is no intention to sever relations with Israel.

An Israeli source told the Wall Street Journal that Egypt still desires to facilitate aid to Palestinians and achieve a cease-fire.

Following Egypt's decision to join the case at The Hague, Israeli officials accused Egypt of violating previous agreements between the countries, suggesting a duplicitous game is being played. However, officials in Jerusalem believe Cairo's move will not influence the court's decision.

A senior Israeli official said on Sunday that Egypt's notification to The Hague reflects a low point in bilateral relations. "It's not just Egypt's notification to The Hague that worries us, but it's part of a problematic whole that has repercussions for state relations," he explained.

1 View gallery Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem, Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP, Dana Kopel )

Another senior Israeli official commented, "This is unprecedented in our relations with Egypt. It's a harsh step. Egypt continues to press politically and shows us it has neither the patience nor the ability to move forward. It's very sad and worrying."

Officials in Jerusalem are angry that Egypt not only turned to The Hague but also closed the Rafah crossing to humanitarian aid, transferring international pressure onto Israel, even though it was not responsible for stopping the aid. Jerusalem is engaging in high-level discussions with Cairo to persuade them to reopen the Rafah crossing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent conference call to discuss the proceedings at The Hague and Egypt's notification. The Israeli Foreign Ministry sharply criticized South Africa's approach to the court regarding issuing orders to stop the fighting— which Egypt joined— saying, "South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organization in an attempt to undermine Israel's inherent right and duty to protect its citizens from Hamas attacks, and to release all hostages."