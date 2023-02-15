Israeli ultra-Orthodox journalist reveals he is gay: 'I love boys and I love God'

Ultra-Orthodox political TV reporter Yair Cherki moved announced he was gay, in a Facebook post late on Tuesday asking that his privacy would be respected going forward.

“I love men and I love God, and this is neither contradictory nor new,” wrote the Channel 12 reporter.

“I’m the same as I was, only now not only I, know who that is, but you do too," Cherki said in his post.

"It was important for me to post on social media for all to see, even though it is a private matter to live neither in the shadow nor in hiding. To arrive at my home and my family and truly live my life," he said.

"I have been living with the clash between my religion and my sexual preference for years. Some have solved this conflict by denouncing God, and others say homosexuality is not real," he wrote.

"I know that this truth saddens those who love me and whom I love very much. I hope you will find a place in your heart to judge me positively. Your sadness may also stem from a lack of understanding of what I'm actually talking about and the misconception that I must simply fight and conquer an urge," he said. "I tried to ignore it for years, to push it aside, repress and treat it. I don't regret any effort, and perhaps without such attempts I would not be able to arrive at a true understanding," Cherki added.

Cherki immediately received great support from ministers, Knesset members, and many legislative and former officials across the political spectrum.

Cherki has been a trail blazer in his career first when he joined the military and served as a reporter for the IDF radio station and then when he was hired as a political reporter for Israel's most watched television news show.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, wrote: "You moved me! I wish you to be happy." Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said in a post: "I am sure God loves you too!"

Minister of the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf from Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit Party and MK Almog Cohen from the Religious Zionist Party replied by posting a red heart.

Amir Ohana, the first-ever openly gay Speaker of the Knesset also replied with a red heart and supported the reporter.

Opposition leaders also supported the journalist. Yair Lapid wrote: "Sending you a hug for your courage, your sensitivity, and honesty. You have moved many people, brought good to the world, and taught us a lesson about courage."