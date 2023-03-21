Over 1,600 Jewish immigrants call on Israeli govt to halt judicial reform

In the letter, the immigrants asked to freeze the legislation which will be partially voted on by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, early next month.

In the letter, the immigrants asked to freeze the legislation which will be partially voted on by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, early next month.

In the letter, the immigrants asked to freeze the legislation which will be partially voted on by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, early next month.

The immigrant group, “Olim for Democracy,” also called on the Jewish Agency to take action on the issue. In addition, the letter reached the country's president, Isaac Herzog, who previously proposed a compromise plan.

The immigrant group, “Olim for Democracy,” also called on the Jewish Agency to take action on the issue. In addition, the letter reached the country's president, Isaac Herzog, who previously proposed a compromise plan.

The immigrant group, “Olim for Democracy,” also called on the Jewish Agency to take action on the issue. In addition, the letter reached the country's president, Isaac Herzog, who previously proposed a compromise plan.

The signatories to the letter come from a variety of backgrounds, including Orthodox, secular, Reform, Conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jews. The new immigrants who signed the letter arrived from the United States, Great Britain, several EU countries, South Africa, Australia, Russia, Ukraine and South America.

The signatories to the letter come from a variety of backgrounds, including Orthodox, secular, Reform, Conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jews. The new immigrants who signed the letter arrived from the United States, Great Britain, several EU countries, South Africa, Australia, Russia, Ukraine and South America.

The signatories to the letter come from a variety of backgrounds, including Orthodox, secular, Reform, Conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jews. The new immigrants who signed the letter arrived from the United States, Great Britain, several EU countries, South Africa, Australia, Russia, Ukraine and South America.