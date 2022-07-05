Channels
The entrance to Homesh

IDF soldiers targeted in drive-by shooting in West Bank

Israeli security forces launch manhunt in search of suspects that attempted drive-by shooting on IDF troops who returned fire; no soldiers hurt in gunfire, IDF says

Published: 07.05.22, 22:15
The IDF said on Tuesday that soldiers were fired upon from a passing vehicle at the entrance to the Homesh settlement in the northern West Bank.
    • The troops returned fire at the vehicle but it fled the scene and a manhunt was launched.
    2 View gallery
    הכניסה לחומש הבוקר. צלמים פלשתינים מצלמים את החיילים    הכניסה לחומש הבוקר. צלמים פלשתינים מצלמים את החיילים
    The entrance to Homesh
    (Photo: Shaul Golan)
    No soldiers were hurt in the incident, the IDF said.
    "The soldiers located bullet casings during searches of the area,” the IDF said in a statement.
    The settlement of Homesh was evacuated in 2005 by the government but settlers established a Yeshiva on the site, despite their presence there being against the law.
    Late last year, 22-year-old Yehuda Dimantman was killed and two others injured when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle leaving Homesh.
    2 View gallery
    האיזור בו הסתתרו המחבלים לפני פיגוע הירי    האיזור בו הסתתרו המחבלים לפני פיגוע הירי
    The road leading to Homesh where terrorists opened fire in a fatal attack on settlers in December 2021
    (Photo: Elisha Ben Kimon)
    Earlier on Tuesday, IDF announced that Israeli forces arrested six individuals suspected of terrorist activities during an overnight operation in the West Bank. Illegal weapons were confiscated during the raid in several Palestinian towns.
    Israeli security forces have stepped up counterterrorism operations following a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that killed 19 people between March and May. The IDF, the Shin Bet internal security service, and Israel's Border Police have been conducting operation Break the Wave in the past weeks.


