One Israeli dead, 2 hurt in suspected shooting attack near West Bank outpost

One Israel was killed and two others were wounded in a suspected shooting attack near the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh on Sunday.

The group was fired upon as they were leaving the outpost and heading to the nearby settlement of Shavei Shomron. Officials said at least 16 bullets were fired at them.

4 צפייה בגלריה Archive: IDF soldiers in the northern West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said. The two injured Israelis had been struck by shards of glass and were lightly wounded, MDA added.

Large numbers of IDF troops were called to the scene, setting up roadblocks in the area in an apparent effort to catch the shooters. Shin Bet has also reportedly joined the search efforts.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was updated on the incident, his office said.

"Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the murdered in the deadly attack that took place tonight, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," he said on Twitter. "Security forces will soon get their hands on the terrorists. We will come to terms with them."

4 צפייה בגלריה Medics at the scene of the shooting ( Photo: Tzapit )

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences and said Israeli security forces "will get their hands on the terrorists."

Hamas praised the deadly attack, although it did not immediately take responsibility.

"Hamas blesses this heroic operation in Nablus against the occupation forces and the murderous settlers," said Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim.

"This operation proves yet again that our heroic people will continue their struggle until they expel the occupier.

4 צפייה בגלריה The car the victims drove ( Photo: Elisha Ben Kimon )

Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements evacuated as part of Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Jewish settlers from nearby settlements still visit the hilltop to study and pray there.

The car-ramming followed what appears to be an uptick in terror attacks carried out by lone wolf attackers over the past few weeks, causing concerns for security officials.

Last week, an Israeli woman was stabbed and lightly wounded in front of her children while taking them to school in the tense Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The suspect, a Palestinian female minor, fled the scene and was later arrested inside a nearby school after a manhunt.

4 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of the car ramming attack on a checkpoint in the West Bank earlier this month ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

That stabbing followed a car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint less than a week before that, which resulted in the serious wounding of an Israeli security guard.

At the same time, the northern West Bank has seen a sharp jump in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.

In mid-November, Jewish settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers with pepper spray and clubs in the farmland near Homesh, wounding four people. There also has been a rise in settler vandalism of Palestinian property.











