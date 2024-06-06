850 גג

Terrorists attempt to infiltrate border fence near Rafah crossing, 3 eliminated

IDF says forces patrolling the border fence near Rafah encountered the terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate and opened fire at the forces;  one terrorist managed to escape back to Rafah; One of the most serious incidents on Gaza border since  first week of war

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Rafah
Terrorists approached the border fence near Rafah in an attempt to infiltrate Israel, and opened fire on IDF forces in the area. Three of the terrorists from Gaza were killed, and there is a fourth is believed to have escaped back into the Gaza Strip.
According to the IDF, forces patrolling the border fence area encountered the terrorists, who opened fire at them, prompting the soldiers to return fire.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
An Israeli Air Force aircraft, directed to monitor them, attacked the terrorists, eliminating two. Shortly after that, a tank eliminated another terrorist. The incident occurred at dawn, around 5:30 a.m., along the border fence just north of Kerem Shalom. The exchange of fire lasted several minutes, ending with one terrorist managing to escape back to Rafah despite the presence of tanks and aircraft.
The IDF emphasized that the terrorists did not cross the barrier along the Gaza Strip border. In recent weeks, IDF forces from the Gaza Division have identified an increasing number of infiltration attempts by Palestinian terrorists, mainly from the Khan Younis area, where an IDF maneuver concluded about two months ago, Ynet has reported.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: השמדת מנהרה ברפיחתיעוד: השמדת מנהרה ברפיח
IDF forces in the Rafah area
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In most cases, these attempts are thwarted about a kilometer from the border thanks to observation ambushes and soldier gunfire.
Thursday morning's incident is one of the most serious on the Gaza border since the first week of the war. However, the IDF continues to stress to defense forces in the area that the threat of infiltration persists and will continue in the coming years, albeit on a smaller scale involving individual cells.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""