UN envoy arrives to probe Hamas' sexual crimes

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Pramila Patten, began her visit to Israel on Monday to gather evidence of the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in the October 7 atrocities.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Patten began her series of meetings in the country at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, and was invited by to receive an unmediated impression of the extent of Hamas’ crimes and atrocities and bring them to the attention of international authorities.

2 View gallery Pramila Patten (center) next to Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan ( Photo: Yafit Eliagoyev, Foreign Ministry )

The visit comes against the backdrop of the UN bodies, such as UNWOMEN, ignoring reports about documented cases of sexual violence and rape committed by Hamas terrorists and growing denials that the events took place, on social media.

During her visit, Patten will meet with survivors, witnesses, care providers, and security forces to gather evidence on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas against women and men during the October 7 attack.

2 View gallery Pramila Patten ( Photo: Yafit Eliagoyev, Foreign Ministry )