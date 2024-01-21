Republican Ron DeSantis suspends White House campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site.
That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.
A poll released on Sunday showed Trump widening his lead in the state to once again secure his party's nomination.
The former president is the first choice for 50% of likely Republican primary voters, widening his lead over Haley, who has 39% support, according to the final CNN/University of New Hampshire poll released on Sunday. The poll, conducted Tuesday through Friday, had a 2 percentage point margin of error.
The poll showed Trump gained supporters since early January, when 39% of those surveyed said they would vote for him. Haley's support level also rose - from 32% in the earlier poll - as other Republicans have exited the race.
Trump also leads DeSantis, who had jumped ahead to South Carolina only to cancel several planned television appearances on Sunday to return to New Hampshire for a hastily scheduled evening campaign event.