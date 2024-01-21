Republican Ron DeSantis suspends White House campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site.

That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.

2 View gallery Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ( Photo: Alex Wroblewski ,AFP )

A poll released on Sunday showed Trump widening his lead in the state to once again secure his party's nomination.

The former president is the first choice for 50% of likely Republican primary voters, widening his lead over Haley, who has 39% support, according to the final CNN/University of New Hampshire poll released on Sunday. The poll, conducted Tuesday through Friday, had a 2 percentage point margin of error.

2 View gallery Donald Trump and Nikki Haley ( Photo: AP, EPA )

The poll showed Trump gained supporters since early January, when 39% of those surveyed said they would vote for him. Haley's support level also rose - from 32% in the earlier poll - as other Republicans have exited the race.