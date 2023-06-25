West Bank shooting attack: IDF force fired on from passing vehicle, no casualties reported

Israel Defense Forces soldiers were fired on from a passing vehicle in the West Bank near the Gilad Farms outpost. A patrol force from the Givati unit returned fire and a hit was detected; no Israeli casualties have been reported.

The IDF spokesman said that "terrorists fired from a passing vehicle at a military force that was staying at a military post near Nablus. The force responded by firing and hit the terrorists' vehicle. There were no casualties, the military position was damaged. IDF soldiers are searching the area for suspects.

1 View gallery Site of the shooting attack near the Gilad Farms outpost ( Photo: Nadav Goldstein/TPS )

The IDF force was manning a checkpoint when it encountered the terrorists' vehicle. At least two people were riding in the vehicle ..

The IDF force returned fire and hit the rear window of the terrorists' vehicle, which fled toward Nablus. Security forces are searching the area and roadblocks have been placed at the entrances to Nablus in order to locate thee vehicle and capture it.

The area where the Gilad Farms outpost is located is near the two entrances to Nablus – Git junction and the main entrance to the city, and several IDF positions are located there. There have been many shooting attacks on IDF soldiers in the area.