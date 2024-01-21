World losing faith in Netanyahu's handling of war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest remarks ruling out the future founding of a Palestinian state have caused substantial diplomatic turmoil around the world, and his openly contradicting U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the Israeli government is open to such an idea has made headlines in every major media outlet around the world.

That includes the BBC, whose headline was all about the disagreement, with Netanyahu stating that Israel has to have full military control of every piece of territory west of the Jordan river, thus virtually eliminating the idea of a Palestinian state located on the West Bank and Gaza. However, the Biden-Netanyahu conversation did leave some wiggle room for a demilitarized Palestinian state, an idea that might not go over too well with the Palestinians themselves.

British Minister of Foreign Affairs Grant Shapps posted on the X platform that he's "disappointed" with the Israeli premier's words, but added that "in fairness, he has said this all of his political career, but I don't think we can get a solution without a two-state solution."

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the remarks made by Netanyahu were met with disappointment by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Posting on X, Guterres expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that the refusal to embrace a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, along with the denial of the Palestinian people's right to their own state, is simply unacceptable. He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to establish their own state should be acknowledged by all.

Guterres further reiterated his concerns during his speech at the Organization of the Non-Aligned States summit in Uganda on Saturday. He emphasized that a stance like the one expressed by Netanyahu would ultimately perpetuate the ongoing conflict, which he believes poses a threat to global peace and security. Guterres cautioned that such a situation would only serve to empower extremists worldwide.

Netanyahu's recent statements have prompted European officials to reiterate their emphasis on the importance of the two-state solution. During the World Economic Conference in Davos on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted this solution is the only path that can ensure stability and security not only for Israel but for the entire region.

Further reinforcing this sentiment, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, delivered strong remarks Saturday, claiming Israel's allowance of funding to Hamas served to weaken the Palestinian Authority, thereby obstructing progress toward the two-state solution. Speaking at the University of Valladolid in Spain, he added that peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution, even if Israel maintains a contrary stance.

Netanyahu's recent statements have sparked anger in Washington, with reports emerging that Biden and his administration are growing increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu's handling of the conflict. There is a growing concern in Washington that Netanyahu may be prolonging the war for political reasons. Toward the end of the week, a number of Democratic lawmakers in Washington expressed their frustration with Netanyahu's comments.

Furthermore, the support for placing conditions on American aid to Israel has increased from 12 to 18 Democratic senators. Senator Tammy Duckworth from Illinois, who did not sign the proposal, expressed her shock at Netanyahu's words, stating that they effectively undermine the possibility of achieving a long-term sustainable peace. She emphasized that "the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel remains the only practical path toward lasting peace."

Adding to the growing discontent, a recent report on the NBC network highlights that some of Israel's staunchest bipartisan supporters in Congress are expressing their diminishing faith in Netanyahu and his approach to the ongoing conflict.

The report reveals that, while progressive lawmakers have long been critical of Netanyahu and Israel's offensive in Gaza, the increasing frustration among pro-Israel lawmakers, including those who hold influential positions in key committees focused on national security, is particularly noteworthy, even if it is mostly occurring behind closed doors.

According to the report, Netanyahu is "hemorrhaging support" among Israel's backers in the Capitol. Several lawmakers, who spoke with NBC, expressed doubts about whether Netanyahu has a clear strategy to bring an end to the war in Gaza. They raised concerns that he may be intentionally prolonging the conflict to maintain his grip on power, especially given his declining popularity among the Israeli public.

A Republican member of the House of Representatives, who deals with national security matters, shared their perspective with NBC, stating: "It's very challenging to defend Bibi or justify the political strategy behind all of this."