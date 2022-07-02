Syria says two civilians hurt in 'Israeli aggression' south of Tartus

The announcement said there was also material damage in the attack. The ministry accused Israel of firing several missiles west of the Lebanese city of Tripoli at 6:30am.

Tartus is the second-largest port city in Syria after Latakia and is the capital of Tartus province. It lies about 25 km from the border with Lebanon, and its port is also home to a Russian naval base — Moscow's only naval base in the Mediterranean region and a driving factor behind its support of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

