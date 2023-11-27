Watch: Long-awaited hug between mother and her daughters after 51 days in Hamas captivity

Maayan Zin reunited with her daughters Dafna and Ella Elyakim





After 51 long nerve-wracking days, Maayan Zin finally reunited with her daughters Dafna, 15, and Ella, 8 Elyakim who were released from Hamas captivity as part of the third phase of the hostage's release.

"How sweet you guys are, I love you," Zin said to her daughters after a long well-needed hug.

Maayan Zin with her daughters Dafna and Ella Elyakim

On Sunday, after the meeting at the Hatzor Airbase, Maayan shared her experience, saying, "After a long period of living in terrible uncertainty, my daughters are finally with me. These were 51 days where I lived between despair and hope, pain and optimism, and I am glad that I am now here with them. The girls are returning to a new and complex situation, and now we have a healing period that will take time."

"The moment will come to thank everyone who was around me and supported me and everyone who helped shout my cry in Israel and around the world. It's a joy mixed with sorrow. Joy for the girls that are finally here, and sorrow for those who have not yet returned. My heart will not be whole until everyone returns home safe."

Prof. Itai Pessach, director of the Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba, conveyed, "We continue to care for our brothers and sisters who have returned from Hamas captivity. We are constantly expecting to receive additional returnees, whom I hope will be released soon. In total, we have received 13 Israelis. All of them continue to receive care from skilled professionals in an environment tailored to the needs of individuals who have returned after such a complex and challenging period."