One of Ariel attack victims named as Tamir Avihai, father of six

Beloved family man from the settlement of Kiryat Netafim is among three Israelis who were killed in knife rampage carried out by Palestinian teen; Shomron Regional Council official calls Avihai 'a great Zionist'

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Israel on Tuesday named one of the victims of the horrific terror attack near Ariel in the West Bank that took place hours earlier. Tamir Avihai, a father of six, was among the victims.
    • At least three Israelis were murdered and three others were wounded in a stabbing and car ramming attack on Tuesday near the gas station in the industrial area of the city of Ariel.
    תמיר אביחי ז"ל     תמיר אביחי ז"ל
    Tamir Avihai
    (Courtesy of the family)
    Avihai, a resident of a West Bank settlement Kiryat Netafim, is survived by five daughters and a son, aged 12-29.
    Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council called Avihai "a delightful person, always wanting to help others. A great Zionist. Always with a huge smile whenever we'd meet. A lovely flower picked away by barbarians."
    "We will not let this break us. Residents of the settlements and the entire State of Israel will continue to build, live and plant trees. Israel's light will triumph over the terrorists' darkness."
    זירת הפיגוע    זירת הפיגוע
    Scene of the attack
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The settlement of Kiryat Netafim also issued a statement: "We are shocked and chagrined to hear about the demise of our dear friend Tamir. Our hopes and prayers are with his family."
    Settlement's Chairman Avi Baruch said: "Tamir was an inseparable part of our community and all of Kiryat Netafim feels the family's pain. We will be with them for whatever they need."
    A preliminary investigation of the attack showed that the Palestinian attacker, 18, first attacked the Israeli guard at the entrance to the settlement's industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed three more people there.
    כוחות צה" בכפר חארס    כוחות צה" בכפר חארס
    Israeli forces raid the home town of the terrorist
    (Photo: AFP)
    The IDF said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with another vehicle on a nearby highway and struck a person. He then attempted to steal another car before being stopped and fleeing the scene on foot.
    The attacker was eventually shot by soldiers and civilians on site, and the troops continued searching the area for additional suspects.
