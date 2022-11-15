18-year-old Palestinian with Israeli work permit who killed 3 in Ariel attack

Before being neutralized, the lone terrorist attacked a guard at the industrial zone of the West Bank city, stabbed 3 people at a gas station, stole a car with which he struck another person, and attempted to flee on foot

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi, Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
The slain terrorist who on Tuesday morning killed three Israelis and wounded three others, in the attack that took place in industrial zone of the West Bank city of Ariel, has been identified as an 18-year-old who had an Israeli work permit.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • According to the IDF, Mohammad Souf from the Palestinian town of Hares did not have a criminal background, and was employed at a local factory in Ariel's industrial zone.
    2 View gallery
    המחבל מוחמד מוראד סאמי    המחבל מוחמד מוראד סאמי
    The scene of the attack in Ariel, Mohammad Souf
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)
    A preliminary investigation showed that the Palestinian first attacked the Israeli guard at the entrance to the settlement's industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed three more people there.
    The IDF said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with another vehicle on a nearby highway and struck a person. He then attempted to steal another car before being stopped and fleeing the scene on foot.
    The attacker was eventually shot by soldiers and civilians on site, and the troops continued searching the area for additional suspects.
    2 View gallery
    כוחות צה" בכפר חארס    כוחות צה" בכפר חארס
    IDF troops in Hares
    The IDF also believe that Souf acted alone.
    The troops went on to raid the terrorist's house in Hares, to see if he left behind documents or potentially inciting material.
    A spokesperson of the Islamic Jihad in the West Bank applauded the attack, and sweets were handed out in Gaza as a sign of celebration.
    Sweets were handed out in Gaza as a sign of celebration of the Ariel terror attack
    ( )
    Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanua called the attack "a heroic stabbing operation that proves our nation's ability to continue the revolution and protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque."
    He added that Hamas "salutes the youth in the West Bank who continue to hurt the enemy and confront its aggression."
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.