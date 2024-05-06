Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during Auschwitz March of the Living

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated during the March of the Living in Auschwitz on Monday prompting local police to form a buffer separating them from the march.
An Israeli participant who approached the demonstrators was pushed back by a member of the security detail. "I feel immense anger, he told Ynet. "If we thought never again, we received another blow to the head at Auschwitz with the realization that what was done to Jews on this cursed land, could be repeated especially after October 7. I face them fearless and proud with our national flag."
Jacqueline Glicksman, who survived the Holocaust in Morocco, said such protest must not be allowed during the march. "They must not be allowed anywhere," she said. "On Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us hold our heads up high and unite with the memory of the six million who were murdered, in the Holocaust and all those massacred on October 7."
Other marchers passed by the group of demonstrators singing "Am Israel Chai." Organizers of the march said the marchers walked by the small group of demonstrators and the march continued uninterrupted.