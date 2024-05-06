Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during Auschwitz March of the Living

An Israeli participant who approached the demonstrators was pushed back by a member of the security detail. "I feel immense anger, he told Ynet. "If we thought never again, we received another blow to the head at Auschwitz with the realization that what was done to Jews on this cursed land, could be repeated especially after October 7. I face them fearless and proud with our national flag."

An Israeli participant who approached the demonstrators was pushed back by a member of the security detail. "I feel immense anger, he told Ynet. "If we thought never again, we received another blow to the head at Auschwitz with the realization that what was done to Jews on this cursed land, could be repeated especially after October 7. I face them fearless and proud with our national flag."

An Israeli participant who approached the demonstrators was pushed back by a member of the security detail. "I feel immense anger, he told Ynet. "If we thought never again, we received another blow to the head at Auschwitz with the realization that what was done to Jews on this cursed land, could be repeated especially after October 7. I face them fearless and proud with our national flag."