Israeli women facing death sentence in UAE was filmed selling cocaine to agent

The Israeli national sentenced to death by a court in Abu Dhabi for cocaine related o ffenses was convicted after the court received footage of her selling the illegal substance to an undercover agent, Ynet has learned.

Fida Kiwan, a 43-year-old Haifa resident, was arrested on March 17 of 2021 with half a kilogram of cocaine, which she vehemently maintained belonged to the owner of the house in which she was staying.

Fida Kiwan and the sentence handed down by the court in Abu Dhabi

Israeli authorities, were surprised to learn of the death sentence since only a few months ago the UAE cancelled such punishment. But it was reinstated due to a spike in drug related offenses.

Still the Israeli officials believe that Kiwan will not be executed, especially due to her being an Israeli citizen, and will instead receive a lengthy prison sentence.

"We are trying… not to push the Emirates into a corner. We are working to ensure that this affair does not get out of hand,” said an Israeli official knowledgeable with the affair.

Kiwan’s family, meanwhile, has already said it might appeal to President Isaac Herzog to intervene on her behalf.

Dubai and Fida Kiwan

The Foreign Ministry added that it was made aware of the sentence and is “handling it through the Israeli missions around the world and its representatives in the Emirates.”

Kiwan, who owns a photography studio, is said to have travelled to the UAE for work after being invited by a Palestinian acquaintance.

Upon arriving in Dubai, she settled in an apartment arranged for her in advance. A week after her arrival, the UAE authorities conducted a search of the apartment, where a large quantity of drugs was discovered.

She has since been in the Emirati custody and was sentenced a few days ago. The woman's local lawyer has already appealed the decision. Death sentences in the UAE are not usually enforced, and often converted into lengthy prison terms.