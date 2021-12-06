Israeli wounded in suspected car ramming attack on West Bank checkpoint

A security guard was seriously wounded late early on Monday in a suspected ramming attack at the Te'enim checkpoint to the West Bank.

A 16-year old Palestinian, who carried out the attack was shot and later died in hospital.

Aftermath of car ramming attack on checkpoint to the West Bank

According to the Defense Ministry, the Palestinian youth drove at high speed into the checkpoint from the West Bank entrance and rammed his car into the guard post seriously injuring a 34-year old security guard on duty.

Guards opened fire on the car injuring the suspected terrorist who was then taken to hospital where he died from his wounds.

"This is a serious incident," Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel said. "The guards at the checkpoint responded quickly and ended the attack within seconds," he said.

Aftermath of car ramming attack on checkpoint to the West Bank ( Photo: Defense Ministry border security dept. )

The car-ramming followed what appears to be an uptick in terror attacks carried out by loan wolf attackers over the past few weeks causing security officials, concern.

On Saturday, a resident of the West Bank stabbed a Haredi man outside the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem and attempted to stab police officers on the scene. He was shot and killed on site.



