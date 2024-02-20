'One of the girls was handcuffed and beaten with a stick' released hostage says





Aviva Segal tells of her time in captivity in Gaza ( Alex Gamburg )





Aviva Segal who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza described how one of the young women taken by the terrorists was handcuffed and beaten with a stick by four of them, three other young girls were made to shower in front of their guards although they had never shown their bodies to anyone.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Speaking to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday Segal said her husband Keith, an American citizen was forced to shave his entire body while being ridiculed by his captors. They were abducted from their home, pulled by their hair and beaten as they were taken to Gaza.

2 View gallery Aviva Segal ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

I came back from Gaza after 31 days of hell," Segal said. "I never thought that I would see my kids again. I never thought that I would see the ocean again. I never thought that I would have a warm shower again. The terrorists told us that Israel does not exist. They told us the whole world was bombing Israel."

Segal described being taken one time to a tunnel that was 40 meters deep bellow ground. "We were there for four days with almost no water and no food. We got to the point that we were not able to even say a word because there was no oxygen to breath. The terrorists just left us there because it was not comfortable for them because there was no oxygen," she said describing how she and her husband were gasping for air.

In her heart wrenching testimony to the Jewish leaders, Segal described a time when one of the girls was called by the terrorists out of the room where the rest were kept. When she returned it was obvious that something had happened. "She came to me and looked me in the eye and said he touched me. and we cried together."

2 View gallery Aviva Segal holding a photo of her husband Keith ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

I am standing here and telling my story because I believe that we can all do something," she said. "Please do everything you can to stop this madness and please help bring Keith and all the hostages home," she said.