In call, Herzog and PA’s Abbas say hope to enhance cooperation

President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke on the phone on Tuesday on the occasion of the Jewish New Year and expressed their hope civil and security cooperation between Jerusalem and Ramallah "will be enhanced."

According to a statement from Herzog's Office, Abbas wished the Israeli leader and the people of Israel a happy new year.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: AFP )

In their call, President Herzog "underscored the need to maintain and promote neighborly relations between their nations and the importance of joint activities to ensure calm and to stop violence and extremist forces.”

It added, "both leaders expressed their hope that in the coming year, civil and security cooperation will be enhanced and quiet and security will be restored."

Abbas' cordial call with Herzog comes just days after the Palestinian leader excoriated Israel at the United Nations General Assembly for its treatment of the Palestinians, adding he does not consider the Jewish state a partner for peace.

Abbas accused Israel of ignoring the decisions of the international community and went as far as to label it an “apartheid regime.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Abbas speaking at the United Nations General Assembly ( Photo: AP )

He noted, however, that Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s call at the same forum the day before for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a “positive development” but one that should be tested by an immediate return to the negotiating table.

This is Abbas' second call with an Israeli leader this week after he also spoke to Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday and discussed the security cooperation between Jerusalem and the Palestinian security apparatus.

This comes against the background of simmering tensions across the West Bank that have led to dozens of attacks on Israeli citizens and soldiers in recent months. Gantz asked Abbas to make efforts to rein in the escalation.