Gantz, Abbas discuss West Bank security in call

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, discussed the security tensions on the West Bank and the need to maintain cooperation between Israel and the PA.
Abbas, who according to officials in Ramallah called Gantz to convey his wishes for the Jewish New Year, was asked by the defense minister to take steps to reduce the efforts by militants to launch attacks against Israelis.
The phone conversation came amid security forces being on high alert to prevent terror strikes inside Israel, along the border fence and on the West Bank, after officials said intelligence information indicated a determination on the part of militants, to commit acts of terror.
It also comes after PA security clashed with Palestinian protesters in Nablus after they arrested a senior member of the Hamas terror group there. Hamas accused the PA of collaborating with the Israeli 'occupation' and doing its bidding.
The altercations took place while Abbas was in New York for the UN General Assembly.
Abbas said in his speech to the international forum that although he welcomed the speech by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said he was in support of a two-state solution to the Palestinian Israeli conflict, he would like to see actions and not just hear words.
Earlier on Monday, protesters demonstrated on Temple Mount against what they saw was an infringement on the holy site by Jews. Jerusalem police entered the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and conducted arrests.