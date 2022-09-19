Shin Bet nabs West Bank Hamas terror cell planning bomb attacks

The Shin Bet security agency said Monday it has apprehended seven Palestinians belonging to a Hamas terror cell in the West Bank over suspicions they were planning a bombing attacks against Israeli citizens and security forces.

The suspects were captured in a joint operation of the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police. Weapons and various materials to assemble explosives were found in their possession.

2 View gallery Yahya 'Amer Muhammad Abu S'eifan and the 7 operatives that were arrested ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the Shin Bet, the operatives were recruited via social networks by Yahya Amer Muhammad Abu S'eifan - a Hamas member and a resident of the Gaza Strip.

"The 26-year-old was in charge of recruiting young Palestinians to carry out terror attacks, and inciting on social media. The operatives even received instruction on how to manufacture explosives and carry out terror attacks."

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the operatives were recruited to carry out shooting and bombing attacks and received funds to purchase materials and weapons to experiment with guns and explosive charges.

Most of the suspects were indicted by the military court, which attributed to them serious security violations. Other suspects are expected to be indicted as well.

2 View gallery Some of the weapons that were seized ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"These arrests and investigations reveal, once again, the efforts of Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip and abroad to destabilize the West Bank and incite for violence by recruiting Palestinian operatives to carry out terror attacks against Israeli targets," the Shin Bet said.