Fugitive leader emerges as unlikely kingmaker in Spanish election

A month after the general elections in Spain, political chaos reigns, and forming a new government appears to be an especially challenging task, given the results that have led to a deadlock.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The electoral misfortunes of the far-right Vox Party have prevented Alberto Núñez, the winner from the right-wing People's Party, from forming a government. It seems that the incumbent prime minister from the Socialists, Pedro Sánchez, who lost, has a higher chance of forming a government.

3 View gallery Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ( Photo: EPA )

The unlikely kingmaker in Spain's intricate political landscape appears to be none other than Carles Puigdemont, the exiled leader of the Catalan Junts party. In exile, he will wait until the last moment to decide whether to support Sánchez, under his and his party’s stringent conditions.

This fact is causing significant unease in Madrid – a politician who has fled from Spanish law is the one who will determine Spain's fate. This comes as Junts won six seats in the elections and could provide Sánchez with the key to achieving the majority needed to form a government.

3 View gallery Carles Puigdemont ( Photo: EPA )

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in 2017 to avoid prosecution after holding an illegal referendum and the declaration of independence by the regional Catalan parliament.

Spain recently lifted Puigdemont’s diplomatic immunity as a member of the European Parliament, meaning Spain can request his extradition at any point. "One day you are deciding to form the government of Spain, the next day that same Spain can order your arrest," Puigdemont was quoted in The Times.

3 View gallery Alberto Núñez ( Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina/File Photo )

His party has already clarified: "We are not here to save the Kingdom of Spain, but to serve Catalonia."