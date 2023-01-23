Hezbollah builds 20 new observation posts along Israel-Lebanon border

The Hezbollah terror group has built no less than 20 observation and guard posts over the past year along Israel's border with Lebanon, Ynet learned Monday.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, following the 2006 Lebanon war, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating near the border fence.

The Lebanese terror group appears to have taken on the project at the same time as Israel began building a fortified perimeter fence along the 140 kilometers (87 miles) of the joint border.

Each tower is 18 meters (59 feet) long, and established parallel to the yet-to-be-completed fortified perimeter fence being constructed by the Israeli military.

“A few days ago, we saw a large truck unloading the top part of the watchtower," said Ori Eliyahu, local resident of Moshav Shtula in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border.

“The outposts don't concern me, because I know that Hezbollah is deterred by Israel,” Eliyahu said. “They are establishing the watchtowers as a miserable response to the work Israel is conducting along the border."

"Hezbollah knows very well that if they dare harm us, the IDF will wipe out all their infrastructure. And while they will be able to shoot at us from the outposts, they know doing so will have severe consequences."

The IDF is closely monitoring Hezbollah activity along the border, and the Israeli residents living close to the border fence were promised the outposts would be razed if the Iran-backed terror group initiates a military escalation.