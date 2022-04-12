Fire exchanges in Jenin as Israeli troops raid area for third day in a row

Fire exchanges were reported in Jenin early Tuesday after the Israeli troops entered the refuge camp for the third day in a row to carry out an arrest raid.

No casualties were reported among the troops, while similar raids were being carried out in other areas of the West Bank, including Ramallah.

Earlier this morning a police officer was stabbed by a Palestinian from Hebron at a construction site in Ashkelon. The officer was slightly wounded and the Palestinian was neutralized.

The Israel Police said the officer conducted a security check of the man, who raised his suspicion, when the Palestinian pulled a knife and lightly stabbed the officer, who responded quickly and managed to shoot him.

On Monday, Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet arrested 14 Palestinians in the West Bank suspected of being involved in terrorist activity. Eight of the suspects were arrested at the Palestinian villages of Burqa and Qallil near Nablus, while Two Hamas operatives were arrested in Hebron.

The security forces also seized four vehicles and two weapons. In addition, they arrested two suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at them, and in the villages of Bruqin and Meithalun, two additional wanted suspects were nabbed.

In addition, the military said on Monday that two ultra-Orthodox Israeli men were wounded by Palestinian gunfire as they entered Nablus in order to pray at the West Bank shrine.

The pair were part of convoy of cars carrying members of the a Hassidic sect en route to Joseph's Tomb, having not coordinated the arrival with the Israeli military to the holy site which was vandalized by Palestinian rioters and set on fire earlier this week .