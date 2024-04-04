Shin Bet says foiled terror plot to assassinate Ben Gvir

Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Police uncovered a plot to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and attack targets such as military bases, the Ben Gurion Airport and government offices.

At least 11 suspects were charged at the Lod District court including seven from the Negev and the center, and four from the West Bank. The charges detailed the group's elaborate attack plans, including a plot to kidnap an Israeli civilian from one of the West Bank settlements.

The group had actively sought out terror activists to join their cause and even attempted to lease a plot of land to establish a factory for training and weapons production, masked as a legitimate business. They also attempted to secure protection, funding, and operational guidance from Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the security agencies said.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

In an earlier statement, the Shin Bet said that in a joint operation with the Jerusalem police, a plot to carry out ISIS style attacks was also foiled. The plot involved attacking a police station and the area around Teddy Soccer Stadium with explosives and firearms. The terrorists had also planned to travel abroad for terror training. However, the police and Shin Bet arrested them before these plans could be executed.

2 View gallery Teddy Stadium in J'lem ( Photo: Oren Ben Hakun )

The investigation revealed their allegiance to ISIS and their intention to launch multiple attacks in Jerusalem. Their strategy shifted to a shooting attack after their attempt to prepare an explosive device was unsuccessful. The terrorists had even planned to travel to Africa, Syria, or Iraq for terror training.

Before their arrest, the terrorists had begun preparations for the attacks and were learning how to prepare explosives and weapons. Jerusalem District Police and Shin Bet detectives discovered their intention to attack a police station near the city's football stadium.

Reports indicate that, since the onset of the war, the Jerusalem District Police and Shin Bet have successfully prevented dozens of attacks in the Jerusalem area due to intelligence activities, alertness, and professionalism.