Urgent call to action: Support and equip our IDF troops!

In light of the war against Hamas, the IDF has staged an unprecedented mobilization of well over 300,000 reserve troops in mere days. However, such a monumental logistical task is not without hiccups, with some reservists reporting a lack of essential protective gear from the military.
The reservists have been stationed in field positions, around the clock, just feet away from the border communities that suffered a vicious attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7, resulting in a massacre of hundreds. Terrorist cells sporadically appear in the area, either having hidden within Israel or having successfully infiltrated through the compromised border.
The troops report being able to see Gaza just a short sprint away and express concerns about their outdated Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), which lack protection against anti-tank fire. Such vulnerabilities proved fatal in 2014, when seven IDF soldiers, including Oron Shaul — whose remains have been held by Hamas since — were killed in a similarly unprotected vehicle.
Now is high time to push all our differences aside and make sure that our troops have all the equipment they need to fight as effectively as they are trained and able to.
While the Israeli public has expectedly mobilized in droves to help the war effort – providing meals for soldiers, toiletries and underwear; it is not enough.
I am writing to you as a mother and grandmother of Israeli soldiers, who is amazed by the bravery and selflessness of our soldiers, to ask for your help in obtaining a wide range of equipment — from ceramic flak jackets, helmets, combat boots and night vision goggles to phone chargers. You can support us by either purchasing these items abroad and shipping them to us, or through donations that will enable us to buy the necessary supplies directly.
Obviously, the IDF is also procuring equipment, but, working with large organizations requires time – a luxury our soldiers do not have. They need your help now.
- Please contribute in any way you can and donate here