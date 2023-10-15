Douglas Murray: Israel is the only country who are never allowed to win a war

In the past week, amid deadly terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, renowned British political commentator and journalist Douglas Murray has notably stood out for his fervent advocacy for Israel.

Murray's statements made waves when he appeared on Talktv, shedding light on the interviewer's consistent use of the term "proportionality" in relation to Israel's response in Gaza. “Proportionality in conflict rarely exists", and "Only the Israelis” are expected to have a "proportionate response” in a conflict.

However, more statements have surfaced in the past week, and they too are gaining significant attention. In a recorded meeting with leaders of the Jewish community in the UK, Murray declared, "Israel seems to be the only country in the world who are never allowed to win war." He went on to describe that Britain itself has committed war crimes. "But whenever Israel begins to win it is told to stop."

"Proportionality is such a bad ethical thinking it should be chucked out from a first grader," Murray continued. "If thousands and thousands of British girls and others had just been brutally raped and murdered I think we would like more than a discussion from our friends about proportionality."