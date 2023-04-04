Two hurt, one seriously in suspected stabbing attack in central Israel

One of the wounded described to be in serious condition and the other suffering light injuries, both taken to nearby Shamir Hospital; Security forces neutralize one terrorist and launch a search for a second assailant who may have fled the scene in a car.

Stabbing attack in central Israel on Tuesday
At least two IDF soldiers were hurt on Tuesday in a suspected stabbing attack in central Israel near military bases.
The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, one suffering serious injuries and the other slightly wounded.
Wounded treated after a suspected stabbing attack on Tuesday
(Photo: MDA)
The terrorist was overpowered by civilians on site, transferred to police and taken into custody on the scene and security forces began a pursuit of a second possible assailant who fled the scene in a car.
Suspect in stabbing attack detained by police
Moshe Gelbstein a paramedic who was first on the scene said he saw one of the injured soldiers on the ground. "We administered initial medical treatment to stop the bleeding and quickly loaded them into the ambulance and transferred them to the nearby hospital, he said.
Suspected stabbing attack on Tuesday
Security forces have been on high alert during the holiday season which includes the Muslim holy month of Ramada.
On Monday, Israeli troops on a raid to arrest terror suspects in Nablus. encountered heavy gunfire. at least two Palestinian gunmen were reported killed.
