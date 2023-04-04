Two hurt, one seriously in suspected stabbing attack in central Israel

At least two IDF soldiers were hurt on Tuesday in a suspected stabbing attack in central Israel near military bases.

The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, one suffering serious injuries and the other slightly wounded.

The terrorist was overpowered by civilians on site, transferred to police and taken into custody on the scene and security forces began a pursuit of a second possible assailant who fled the scene in a car.

