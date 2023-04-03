Palestinian say two killed, one seriously hurt in IDF raid in Nablus

Palestinian health officials said on Monday that at least two men were killed in Nablus in exchanges of fire with Israeli troops.
Security forces, operated in the West Bank city to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in a shooting attack in the Huwara last month, that resulted in two IDF soldiers being wounded.
According to the military, the troops encountered gunfire from local militants as they were on a raid to apprehend the terror suspects and returned fire.
The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) claimed responsibility for the recent attack and the Hamas terror groups said it was proof the Palestinians would respond to "assassinations, attacks on Muslim holy sites and continued settlement building."
The attack was the third in Huwara in less than two months after two brothers in the nearby settlement of Har Bracha were shot dead and another settler was seriously a month later. Jewish settlers rioted in there and set fire to homes and property