Palestinian say two killed, one seriously hurt in IDF raid in Nablus

Forces arrest two men suspected in shooting attack in Huwara last month which resulted in the wounding of two soldiers; troops encounter gunfire from local militants and respond

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
Palestinian health officials said on Monday that at least two men were killed in Nablus in exchanges of fire with Israeli troops.
IDF troops on raid in Nablus

Security forces, operated in the West Bank city to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in a shooting attack in the Huwara last month, that resulted in two IDF soldiers being wounded.
IDF forces raid Nablus to arrest terror suspects on Monday
(Photo: AFP)
According to the military, the troops encountered gunfire from local militants as they were on a raid to apprehend the terror suspects and returned fire.
The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) claimed responsibility for the recent attack and the Hamas terror groups said it was proof the Palestinians would respond to "assassinations, attacks on Muslim holy sites and continued settlement building."
Palestinian terror suspects arrested in Nablus on Monday
The attack was the third in Huwara in less than two months after two brothers in the nearby settlement of Har Bracha were shot dead and another settler was seriously a month later. Jewish settlers rioted in there and set fire to homes and property
