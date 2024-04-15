Study finds public opinion on Israel, Palestinians unchanged after October7

Contrary to perceptions of European trends in public opinion after the October 7 massacre and ensuing war, a new survey published by HU-EF Barometer, shows that in Germany, Britain, France and Poland only a minority of those asked became more pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian.
The Hebrew University – European Forum Barometer examines perceptions and relationships between Israel and Europe since 2022.
The study conducted by Professor Gisela Dachs also surveyed Israelis and found that, while Germany is considered the friendliest nation to Israel, their views on France, Britain and Poland are more complex and that France is seen as the most antisemitic among those nations.
"The survey results highlight the need for continuous dialogue between Israel and Europe, with consideration of the different countries and the complexities of the mutually held views," Dachs said. "Such dialogue would contribute to a better mutual understanding, cooperation and the strengthening of ties, not only on the state level but also on the public level in each of the countries."