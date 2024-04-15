Study finds public opinion on Israel, Palestinians unchanged after October7

Contrary to perceptions of European trends in public opinion after the October 7 massacre and ensuing war, a new survey published by HU-EF Barometer, shows that in Germany, Britain, France and Poland only a minority of those asked became more pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian.

Contrary to perceptions of European trends in public opinion after the October 7 massacre and ensuing war, a new survey published by HU-EF Barometer, shows that in Germany, Britain, France and Poland only a minority of those asked became more pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian.

Contrary to perceptions of European trends in public opinion after the October 7 massacre and ensuing war, a new survey published by HU-EF Barometer, shows that in Germany, Britain, France and Poland only a minority of those asked became more pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian.

The study conducted by Professor Gisela Dachs also surveyed Israelis and found that, while Germany is considered the friendliest nation to Israel, their views on France, Britain and Poland are more complex and that France is seen as the most antisemitic among those nations.

The study conducted by Professor Gisela Dachs also surveyed Israelis and found that, while Germany is considered the friendliest nation to Israel, their views on France, Britain and Poland are more complex and that France is seen as the most antisemitic among those nations.

The study conducted by Professor Gisela Dachs also surveyed Israelis and found that, while Germany is considered the friendliest nation to Israel, their views on France, Britain and Poland are more complex and that France is seen as the most antisemitic among those nations.