Gazan journalist says he is 'sick of Hamas dictating his life'

Gazan journalist Sami Obeid said Tuesday that he "is sick of Hamas dictating his life. They can go to hell." Obeid spoke in an interviewed with Ynet from Rafah where he has been sheltering after evacuating there to escape the fighting.

"They know they're causing immense harm to the residents. People here have nothing in life. Hamas doesn't care about these residents. Hamas doesn't care about Israeli hostages or Gazan residents," he said.

2 View gallery Gazan Journalist Sami Obeid ( Photo: AFP )

"Israel cannot oust Hamas," he said, the residents of Gaza who have suffered immensely, can," the journalist who has been a regular guest on Ynet since the war began, said. "Gaza was once the largest prison in the world - and now it's the largest graveyard in the world."

He said Israel has been unable to defeat Hamas in its war that has thus far lasted for over six months while so many people in Gaza were suffering.

Meanwhile, the IDF said its forces were conducting raids on the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, operating where displaces civilians were sheltering. Eyewitnesses told the Qatari Al-Araby channel that the intention of the troops, who arrested several people, was to evacuate and demolish the center.

2 View gallery Gazans holding IDF leaflets ( Photo: AFP )

The military spead leaflets on Tuesday warning Gaza residents against returning northward. "Urgent warning to all located southward of Nahal Oz. The IDF informs you that the northern area of Nahal Oz is considered a dangerous combat zone," the leaflets read. "The IDF continues to fight against terror organizations. Any other information urging you to return to the north endangers you. Do not return northward."