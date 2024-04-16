Gazan journalist says he is 'sick of Hamas dictating his life'

Sami Obeid sheltering in Rafah after leaving the northern Strip says Hamas does not care about the suffering of Gazans or about the hostages, cares only about remaining in power; says Gazans and not Israel will remove them from power

Alexandra Lukash, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Gazan journalist Sami Obeid said Tuesday that he "is sick of Hamas dictating his life. They can go to hell." Obeid spoke in an interviewed with Ynet from Rafah where he has been sheltering after evacuating there to escape the fighting.
"They know they're causing immense harm to the residents. People here have nothing in life. Hamas doesn't care about these residents. Hamas doesn't care about Israeli hostages or Gazan residents," he said.
2 View gallery
Gazan Journalist Sami Obeid Gazan Journalist Sami Obeid
Gazan Journalist Sami Obeid
(Photo: AFP)
"Israel cannot oust Hamas," he said, the residents of Gaza who have suffered immensely, can," the journalist who has been a regular guest on Ynet since the war began, said. "Gaza was once the largest prison in the world - and now it's the largest graveyard in the world."
He said Israel has been unable to defeat Hamas in its war that has thus far lasted for over six months while so many people in Gaza were suffering.
Meanwhile, the IDF said its forces were conducting raids on the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, operating where displaces civilians were sheltering. Eyewitnesses told the Qatari Al-Araby channel that the intention of the troops, who arrested several people, was to evacuate and demolish the center.
2 View gallery
פלסטינים בדיר אל בלח מחזיקים כרוז של צה"לפלסטינים בדיר אל בלח מחזיקים כרוז של צה"ל
Gazans holding IDF leaflets
(Photo: AFP)
The military spead leaflets on Tuesday warning Gaza residents against returning northward. "Urgent warning to all located southward of Nahal Oz. The IDF informs you that the northern area of Nahal Oz is considered a dangerous combat zone," the leaflets read. "The IDF continues to fight against terror organizations. Any other information urging you to return to the north endangers you. Do not return northward."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""