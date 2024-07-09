China anchors giant coastguard ship in contested Philippines' waters

China has anchored its largest coastguard vessel, the CCG-5901, in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands. Considered a giant among coastguard ships, CCG-5901 measures 165 meters.

The China Coast Guard has evolved into a powerful instrument of China's maritime strategy in just a decade, with a heavily armed fleet exceeding those of many other nations.

The Philippines views this action as intimidation and a breach of its EEZ, while China claims sovereignty over the waters and is conducting maritime law enforcement.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated into maritime clashes. Incidents included the use of water cannons and boarding inspections. Both sides accuse the other of violating sovereignty and maritime rights.

China asserts sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and adjacent waters, while the Philippines cites the 2016 tribunal ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration in its favor. Beijing has not accepted the ruling, and has been conducting extensive land reclamation and constructing military facilities, raising concerns in Washington and the region.

The South China Sea is a crucial waterway for global trade. Coastguard and fishing vessels from other Southeast Asian nations have been blocked by Chinese forces

The Second Thomas Shoal in the Philippines' EEZ is a volatile flashpoint. Chinese forces attempt to block resupply missions to a grounded Philippine ship asserting claims over the area using water cannons, ramming, and blocking maneuvers.

The recent flare-ups have drawn greater regional and global attention.

China is building up its presence in the South China Sea with large vessels and aircraft carriers.

Chinese and Philippine diplomats agreed to ease tensions through enhanced maritime communications, and discussions on coastguard cooperation.

Japan and the Philippines recently signed a reciprocal access agreement, a defensive pact aimed at enhancing stability in the region.

