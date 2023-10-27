Iran warns Hezbollah ready for Israel ground offensive

In light of Palestinian reports of an alleged Israeli ground incursion into Gaza and fighting between IDF forces and Hamas, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday, "Lebanese and Palestinian soldiers loyal to Tehran are ready to 'pull the trigger,' in case of an Israeli ground operation in Gaza."

Hamas's politburo member, Izzat al-Risheq, also responded to the reports, saying, "If [Benjamin] Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is well prepared."

"Israel just launched a ground war on Gaza,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page. “Outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe for years to come. Voting against Arab #UNGA resolution means approving this senseless war. Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge.”

Meanwhile, pressure on the Lebanese government to avoid a confrontation with Israel is mounting. Sources in Lebanon told UK-based Arab news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, still believes that Hezbollah will act rationally, taking into account the ongoing situation in the country.

Other media outlets were also informed that Hezbollah, led by Hassan Nasrallah, is assessing the military situation on the Israeli border to develop a plan to reduce the number of casualties among the organization's ranks while inspecting Israel's utilization of military drones.

According to one source, Hezbollah is preparing for more than one scenario, based on the outcome of the war in Gaza, despite the organization's belief in Hamas's ability to hold its ground for months against Israel.

Iraqi sources in Baghdad told UK-based newspaper Al-Arabi al-Jadid that Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani, held two meetings in the past two days, one with Shiite-Iraqi political officials and one with "Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq".

In these meetings, al-Sudani emphasized the need to cease the attacks against American forces in the region but failed to reach an agreement with the factions who stressed that given the escalation in Gaza, attacks against American forces would continue.

According to these sources, al-Sudani is currently turning to Iran in an attempt to halt the attacks on U.S. targets, with ongoing Iraqi-Iranian contacts trying to come to a mutual resolution on the matter.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on reports claiming Israel's ground offensive has started, but emphasized that the United States continues to support Israel and its actions.

"The United States has asked Israel about its objectives, strategy, and how this conflict is expected to conclude," Kirby said, adding the U.S. would support a local cease-fire between Israel and Hamas should the move allow a prisoner exchange deal.