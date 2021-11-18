Israeli couple released from Turkish prison, land in Israel

Mordi and Natali Oknin landed in Israel on Thursday after being released from prison in Turkey.

The couple were arrested last week and detained over espionage charges for allegedly taking photographs of President Tayyip Erdogan's residence during a trip to Istanbul.

They arrived soon after 6am onboard a private jet hired by the Foreign Ministry and were greeted by family members.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has denied the spying charges against the couple, saying they do not work for any Israeli agency. His government sent a senior emissary to Turkey to help work for their release.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel," Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a joint statement.

"We thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple back home," they said.

A Turkish court arrested the Israeli couple on Nov. 12 on charges of espionage for taking photographs of Erdogan's residence from the Camlica Tower, a telecommunications tower in Istanbul with observation decks, Turkey's state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Anadolu said an employee tipped off the police after seeing the couple take pictures of the residence from the tower's restaurant.