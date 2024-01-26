Protesters block Kerem Shalom Gaza crossing for 3rd day

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza along with supporters on Friday blocked the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza to prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, for the third-straight day.
They demanded the government bring about the immediate release of the hostages from captivity after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre, 112 days ago. that no humanitarian aid be allowed to reach Gaza while the hostages are still held claiming they too deserve humanitarian treatment.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a conversation late on Thursday, that the U.S. administration was concerned over the delay of humanitarian aid to the civilians of Gaza.
Dani Elgarat, whose brother Itzik is held hostage, said it makes no sense that a country that is fighting a terror organization, provides it with the logistical supplies it need to continue fighting against it.