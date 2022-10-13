Israel calls up Border Police reserves amid Jerusalem riots

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev ordered on Thursday the call of four Border Police reserve companies in order to bolster forces in east Jerusalem amid continuing Palestinian riots .

Bar-Lev said that the companies would be drafted on Friday. and that their deployment will come as police moves to "allow the freedom of movement of the Shuafat refugee camp, in a way which will not harm the force's ability to operate against terror and unrest.”

4 View gallery Security forces operate in the Shuafat refugee camp on Thursday ( Photo: Al Qastal )

The decision to increase police troops came after consultations held by senior officials, and in preparation for what Palestinians have called a "day of rage," to be held on Friday.

The half of the reservists will man positions inside the city and half will join forces on its perimeter, to secure it.

Border Police chief Cohen has ordered to put ten Border Police reserve companies on alert earlier on Thursday, following the mass riots in east Jerusalem.

Bar Lev said that the riots in east Jerusalem were under control. “The incidents which occurred last night were very serious, and the police has acted to restore the peace," Bar lev said. "The incidents were under control by the police, and did not grow beyond east Jerusalem. Events for the Jewish High Holy Days are continuing, and many visitors have arrived in Jerusalem in order to pray, no matter their beliefs,” he said.

“We have no intention of allowing disruption of order and violence, the police will work against whomever necessary to keep the peace, while continuing the search after the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Saturday,” Bar Lev said.

“We’re dealing with numerous cases of incitement online and the spreading of fake news about Israel’s actions in the area – which are all false. Police officers are working diligently and bravely while risking their lives," he said.

4 View gallery Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev ( Photo: Ido Erez )

Meanwhile. clashes broke out on Thursday near the West Bank village of Huwara. After Palestinians hurled rocks at passing vehicles, some 30 Jewish settlers arrived on the scene and began hurling rocks at Palestinian cars.

Some of the vehicles were damaged as a result, including a fire truck. A local resident said that his wife and children were hurt by stones thrown at them in Huwara.

4 View gallery Settlers riot in the West Bank village of Hawara ( Photo: Arik Marmur )

A Palestinian man and three Israeli children suffered minor injuries during the clashes, and IDF and Border Police forces arrived in order to prevent further escalations.

Defense minister Benny Gantz told Ynet on Thursday that although this is still a very tense period, “we didn’t lose control, hysteria is not the solution.”

4 View gallery Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Kobe Kaonx )