Gantz says Israel 'in control' in West Bank, east Jerusalem amid spike in violence

Defense Minister Benny Gatz said Thursday that Israel has the situation in the West Bank and east Jerusalem under control despite a recent, massive spike in violence in the areas.

In an interview with Ynet, the defense minister said although the security forces have the situation under control, it is "still a very tense period.”

"I held a situation assessment early this morning with the IDF, Israel Police, and other security officials, and the Israeli public must know one thing - the security challenges of the State of Israel are complex," Gantz added.

"We use all means at our disposal, and we bolster the forces in all [hotspot] areas as much as we can. We also conduct offensive operations in Nablus, Jenin, and wherever we are required."

Gantz added he intends to continue to act responsibly and professionally and not use the crisis to advance his election campaign, unlike other lawmakers who encourage the use of excessive force, referring to far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks.

"Itamar Ben-Gvir is panicking, calling to ‘shoot’ without understanding the bigger picture. This is what ‘hysteria’ and ‘unprofessionalism’ look like."

Israeli security forces have been conducting manhunts for terrorists who shot dead Border Police officer Noa Lazar and IDF Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch , killed in separate shooting attacks within the past week in east Jerusalem and the West Bank. The newly-emerged Lion's Den terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"Nablus and Jenin are very challenging. That's why we boost the forces in the West Bank and increase the intelligence efforts in the area.

"Eventually, we will lay our hands on the terrorists. The Lion's Den is a group of some 30 members. We will figure out how to reach them, and we will eliminate them. This terror group will be dismantled, and I hope as soon as possible," Gantz said.

Gantz also said that the Palestinian Authority's security forces must increase their anti-terror activity within their territory "not to protect or help Israel, but to preserve the PA's governance in the area. That's their duty and that's what they need to focus on."

"Israel won't depend, nor it will place its security in the hands of the Palestinian Authority," the defense minister added.

"Israel has a communication channel with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas through sources in the region, and it is also a Palestinian interest to stop the Lion's Den.