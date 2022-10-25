Israeli man wounded in West Bank terror stabbing

Victim, 55, stabbed in the stomach while shopping in a Palestinian village, suffers moderate wounds; military says assailant fled scene, launches a manhunt

Elisha Ben Kimon|
An Israeli man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank on Tuesday.
    • The 55-year-old Israeli entered the Palestinian village of al-Funduq for shopping and was stabbed in the stomach on the way out.
    2 View gallery
    סריקות בכפר ענאתא     סריקות בכפר ענאתא
    The scene of the incident
    (Photo: AFP)
    The IDF initially said that it was examining the circumstances of the incident, but later declared it to be a terrorist attack.
    According to the military, the Palestinian attacker fled the scene after stabbing the victim.
    Israeli security forces were called to the scene and launched a manhunt for the suspect. IDF medics treated the victim and transported him to the hospital while he was conscious.
    Meanwhile, six Palestinian terror suspects were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered the West Bank city of Nablus overnight Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.
    2 View gallery
    עימותים בשכם    עימותים בשכם
    Clashes in Nabuls
    (Photo: AFP)
    The IDF said that in the raid of the city's old market, they destroyed an apartment, belonging to a wanted terror suspect believed to head the local militant group dubbed the Lion's Den, which was used as a laboratory to make explosives.
    Palestinians also opened fire at an Israeli outpost overnight. Two terrorists were identified and killed by Israeli special forces.
