Israeli man wounded in West Bank terror stabbing

An Israeli man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Israeli entered the Palestinian village of al-Funduq for shopping and was stabbed in the stomach on the way out.
The IDF initially said that it was examining the circumstances of the incident, but later declared it to be a terrorist attack.
According to the military, the Palestinian attacker fled the scene after stabbing the victim.
Israeli security forces were called to the scene and launched a manhunt for the suspect. IDF medics treated the victim and transported him to the hospital while he was conscious.
Meanwhile, six Palestinian terror suspects were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered the West Bank city of Nablus overnight Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.
The IDF said that in the raid of the city's old market, they destroyed an apartment, belonging to a wanted terror suspect believed to head the local militant group dubbed the Lion's Den, which was used as a laboratory to make explosives.
Palestinians also opened fire at an Israeli outpost overnight. Two terrorists were identified and killed by Israeli special forces.