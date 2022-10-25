Israeli man wounded in West Bank terror stabbing

An Israeli man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The 55-year-old Israeli entered the Palestinian village of al-Funduq for shopping and was stabbed in the stomach on the way out.

2 View gallery The scene of the incident ( Photo: AFP )

The IDF initially said that it was examining the circumstances of the incident, but later declared it to be a terrorist attack.

According to the military, the Palestinian attacker fled the scene after stabbing the victim.

Israeli security forces were called to the scene and launched a manhunt for the suspect. IDF medics treated the victim and transported him to the hospital while he was conscious.

Meanwhile, six Palestinian terror suspects were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered the West Bank city of Nablus overnight Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

2 View gallery Clashes in Nabuls ( Photo: AFP )

The IDF said that in the raid of the city's old market, they destroyed an apartment, belonging to a wanted terror suspect believed to head the local militant group dubbed the Lion's Den, which was used as a laboratory to make explosives.