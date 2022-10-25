At least 5 militants dead in shootout with troops in Nablus, Palestinians say

At least four Palestinians were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered the West Bank city of Nablus overnight, Palestinian officials said.
The IDF said that in the raid of the city's old market, they destroyed an apartment which was the home of a wanted terrorist believed to head the local militant group dubbed the Lion's Den, and which was used as a laboratory to make explosive devices.
The military said their intelligence information was precise and let them to the location where explosives used in terror attacks had been made.
In a statement, the IDF said that local residents rioted during the operation hurling explosive devices at the troops.
According to the Palestinians, as the troops surrounded the building, they exchanged fire with suspects inside and with members of the Palestinian Authority security services, ultimately causing the bombs to explode and resulting in the death of the group's leader Wadia Alhuh and three others including a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces, and wounded 22.
Residents were called over mosque loudspeakers, to come out and join the fight against the Israeli force
At the same time, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on an IDF position near Jenin, troops returned fire and reported they had injured at least two.