At least 5 militants dead in shootout with troops in Nablus, Palestinians say

Forces destroy home of Lion Den's leader Wadia Alhuh, where explosive devices were being made, killing him and others; troops reportedly clashed with PA security members, killing one; at least 22 others wounded

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
At least four Palestinians were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered the West Bank city of Nablus overnight, Palestinian officials said.
    • The IDF said that in the raid of the city's old market, they destroyed an apartment which was the home of a wanted terrorist believed to head the local militant group dubbed the Lion's Den, and which was used as a laboratory to make explosive devices.
    4 View gallery
    חילופי האש בשכם    חילופי האש בשכם
    Clashes in Nablus during an IDF raid of the old market
    The military said their intelligence information was precise and let them to the location where explosives used in terror attacks had been made.
    In a statement, the IDF said that local residents rioted during the operation hurling explosive devices at the troops.
    4 View gallery
    עימותים בשכם    עימותים בשכם
    Aftermath of IDF overnight raid in Nablus
    (Photo: EPA)
    According to the Palestinians, as the troops surrounded the building, they exchanged fire with suspects inside and with members of the Palestinian Authority security services, ultimately causing the bombs to explode and resulting in the death of the group's leader Wadia Alhuh and three others including a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces, and wounded 22.
    4 View gallery
    תאמר אלכילאני ודיע אלחוח גוב האריות שכם    תאמר אלכילאני ודיע אלחוח גוב האריות שכם
    Members of the Lion's Den militant group in Nablus reported killed in an overnight raid by troops
    Residents were called over mosque loudspeakers, to come out and join the fight against the Israeli force
    4 View gallery
    עימותים בשכם    עימותים בשכם
    Palestinians gather outside Nablus hospital after IDF raid on the city's old market
    (Photo: EPA)
    At the same time, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on an IDF position near Jenin, troops returned fire and reported they had injured at least two.


